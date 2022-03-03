When Kevin Zuniga crossed from Nogales, Ariz. into Sonora as a child to play baseball, he usually found himself craving tostilocos – salty tortilla chips, the bag sliced open, made spicy and sticky with cucumber and chile.
And, Zuniga recalled, there was always a vendor in the park, selling just that.
“Or duros with chamoy and salsa,” Zuniga reminisced. “Stuff that I can't find on the other side.”
Years later, Zuniga returned to Nogales, Sonora – his “own backdoor,” he calls it – to document the lives of those vendors. His recent photographic series, “The Mexican Dream,” focuses less on the snacks and commodities themselves, and more on the human faces behind the product.
Those faces, Zuniga contended, are often absent from the mainstream media’s depiction of the border region. Through his series, he said, he hopes to shed light on members of an informal industry that often lacks regulation and protection for workers rights.
“You have hard workers out there, every day. From 6 a.m to 11 at night,” he told the NI. “And they do it again the next day.”
Last month, Zuniga’s series was displayed for a final evening after a two-month exhibition at La Linea art studio on Morley Avenue. Guests wandered through the space, gazing at portraits of men and women selling items on the streets of Nogales, Sonora. One vendor, hidden behind a black face mask, held a bouquet of roses wrapped in cellophane. Another prepared charred ears of elote. A third pushed a three-wheeled cart filled with ice cream.
Zuniga shot the project throughout the pandemic – when, despite stay-at-home orders and a propagating deadly disease, he said vendors in cities like Nogales, Sonora had no choice but to continue working.
“The pandemic was there. But they’re not going to stop,” he pointed out.
That necessity – to work and make a living, no matter the conditions – is something he hopes will inspire empathy in those who view the work.
While Zuniga said he doesn’t identify as political, he admitted that the former U.S. president’s comments about the border region pushed him to portray Nogales in a more humanizing light.
“Every time I cross, I see real people,” he added.
‘Planned out’
Shortly after he graduated from Nogales High School in 2015, Zuniga moved to Tucson to attend Pima Community College. He wasn’t working as a photographer – far from it, in fact. He’d been considering studying 3D animation.
That changed when a friend asked Zuniga to take photos of his car club in Tucson. Zuniga grabbed his parents’ camera without a second thought.
From then, he said, he was engrossed, taking up photography classes at PCC, then at the University of Arizona.
As he studied the craft, Zuniga began searching for potential documentary projects. He began by photographing Morley Avenue. At the time, the corridor was particularly silent due to the pandemic-inflicted border closure.
Still, Zuniga was dissatisfied. His professor at the time, he said, pushed him to cross south, where Zuniga found himself drawn to the men and women working long shifts, often on their feet, selling wares.
“There’s a lot more foot traffic than anything,” Zuniga said of Nogales, Sonora.
It took some adjusting for Zuniga to find a methodology that worked best. At first, he photographed vendors from afar, in an attempt to avoid photos that felt too posed or contrived. Eventually, though, he began explaining the project to his participants before photographing them. That, he said, allowed for a more honest process.
After getting permission to take photos, Zuniga said, he’d “back off a bit,” allowing the vendor to work and waiting for the decisive moment – the point in time when a photographer hits the shutter.
Interacting with his participants, Zuniga pointed out, allowed him to understand their stories more comprehensively. One man, as he sold round little disks of De La Rosa marzipan candy, told Zuniga he’d been deported and separated from his family, Zuniga said. Now, in Nogales, Sonora, he was attempting to make a living.
“He got sent out there with nothing,” Zuniga recalled. By contrast, he noted, life feels different on the Arizona side. “We’re over here and we have everything. We have our family.”
The often-loud colors of Nogales, Sonora are absent from Zuniga’s imagery. It’s deliberate, Zuniga said: He chose black-and-white photography to place a greater focus on the subject matter.
“I feel like color distracts from photos. … distracts from the actual meaning behind it,” he explained.
A new lens
Earlier this year, Zuniga moved north to Phoenix, where he’s working in sports photography. But even hours away, he finds similar themes – vendors in Guadalupe, Mesa, Glendale, braving high temperatures to sell. Instead of pushing coolers, he observed, they use golf carts.
But that effort to make a living, he added, is still present.
One such vendor in Tucson, Zuniga said, was hesitant to be photographed – the man had run into problems with local health inspectors. So, Zuniga photographed the vendor with a pile of oranges in front of his face. Eliminating that individuality, he said, created another theme in Zuniga’s work: often, he told the NI, consumers don’t think of the vendor, but of the goods and services the vendor offers.
“They can be like, ‘Oh, if you go out on the west side there’s a fruit vendor out there,’” Zuniga explained. “They won’t say, ‘Hey, have you seen Hector out on the west side? He sells fruit, he sells chiles.”
While hours away, he doesn’t plan to stop working in Nogales, Sonora. And while Zuniga’s exhibit at La Linea has concluded, “The Mexican Dream” project is a never-ending one, he said. Ideally, he told the NI, he’ll continue expanding the series into various border towns, compiling his portrayals into a book about the work and life of those who work in northern Mexico’s informal sector.
“And show people on the other side of the country how we are, as people,” he said.
Learn more about Zuniga and his work at www.thekevinzuniga.com.