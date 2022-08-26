Dr. Eladio Pereira and Dr. J. Philip Williams were both recognized by the organization First Things First for their work promoting the health and safety of children in the community.
The FTF Santa Cruz Region Champions for Young Children award is given to community members who spend a “significant amount of time” volunteering to raise public awareness on the importance of childhood development and health.
Pereira and Williams both work at the Mariposa Community Health Center. Pereira is MCHC’s chief medical officer and Williams is associate medical director.
“Dr. Pereira and Dr. Williams have shown incredible leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic,” First Things First said in a news release announcing the award, noting that when the pandemic began in March 2020, the two physicians began collaborating with local school communities “to try and keep everyone safe.”
FTF also noted that after the COVID-19 vaccine became available, Pereira and Williams worked “tirelessly” along with their staff to get the community vaccinated.
“Their leadership and efforts have undoubtedly contributed to Santa Cruz County having one of the highest vaccination rates in the entire country. They have had an enormous impact on the health and safety of our community,” the news release said.