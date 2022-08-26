FTF awards

Left: Dr. Philip Williams, left, with Francisco Padilla, regional director for First Things First in Santa Cruz County. Right: Dr. Eladio Pereira with his Champions for Young Children award.

 Contributed photo

Dr. Eladio Pereira and Dr. J. Philip Williams were both recognized by the organization First Things First for their work promoting the health and safety of children in the community.

The FTF Santa Cruz Region Champions for Young Children award is given to community members who spend a “significant amount of time” volunteering to raise public awareness on the importance of childhood development and health.



