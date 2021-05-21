When Isaac Eriksen was growing up in the Chula Vista neighborhood of Nogales, he loved playing video games. That hobby led the now-graduate of Pierson High School to an interest in computers.
He followed up on that interest by learning about coding and said he enjoyed the hands-on nature of computer work. But a community service project at the Nogales Suburban Fire District changed Eriksen’s path.
Now, the valedictorian of Pierson’s Class of 2021 says he’s headed for a career in firefighting. He likes the structure and camaraderie of fire crews, and said he appreciates the role that first responders play beyond just helping people in a moment of need.
“It’s more than just saving lives. It’s being part of a pillar of a community, part of a team,” he said.
At Pierson, Eriksen was an important member of his class. He played on the basketball team in his sophomore and junior years, and participated in the Summer Youth Institute at the Mariposa Community Health Center in 2019. Some evenings, he could be found at the basketball court outside the school, taking on other students in one-on-one games.
In his sophomore year, when he was 16, he signed up to do community service at NSFD.
The district has a station near his house in Chula Vista, just outside Nogales city limits. There, he met Carlos Mendoza, who mentored him and taught him the basics of the job. “He showed me the importance of being a first responder,” Eriksen said.
At 16 and without any certifications, however, Eriksen’s volunteer work for NSFD was limited.
“Of course, I didn’t do anything fun, I was just doing mop-up, like cleaning,” he said. “But that was a little starting point of, ‘Hey, I like this, this is a good career.’”
The next year, he signed up for a firefighting course in Tucson and one of his brothers drove him up Interstate 19 twice a week for classes. This year, he’s been studying for an EMT certificate. He showed this reporter a patch he’d received for his work, and a coin he got for participating in a “9/11 Challenge,” climbing a up a mile of stairs at a stadium at the University of Arizona.
Eriksen said he’s not certain what his next step will be, but he’s looking into courses at Pima Community College and Cochise Community College, both of which offer firefighting-related programs.
‘Proud wolf’
Looking back on his four years at PHS, Eriksen said he’s grateful for the support of people around him. “All my teachers, they basically forged a ladder for me to climb up. And I have a foundation of a supporting family,” he said.
Eriksen’s mother, Pat Mendez, is a Career and Technical Education teacher at PHS and he said she was particularly supportive of him. But he insisted it’s not such a big deal to go to the same school where his mom teaches: “I’m just like a normal student, really.”
Though his last year of high school wasn’t exactly what he’d anticipated, he said Pierson was well-prepared to transition to remote learning when the
COVID-19 pandemic arrived, since the school already leaned heavily on online learning methods.
Still, he wishes he hadn’t missed out on some things this year: meeting the new students at PHS, playing on the basketball team, having an in-person prom.
“As an ambitious person, I want to do more,” he said.
In order to get out of the house in between hours of online classes this year, he did trash clean-up and some yard work for his neighbors in Chula Vista.
Eriksen described himself as a “proud wolf,” in reference to the PHS mascot, and said he gets frustrated that some people don’t think highly of Pierson, Nogales’ alternative/vocational high school. He chose the school for the tight-knit community and attentive teachers, he said, and he hopes that he can inspire other students at PHS to be ambitious and pursue their goals.
“That’s what I want to do to other students, I want to lead by example” he said. “If I can do this, you can do it too.”