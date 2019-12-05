Nogales Police Department officers delivered 100 meals, including turkeys, to families around the city on Thanksgiving.
The effort was part of a program, now in its ninth year, that brings food to needy families on the holiday.
Thanksgiving is “about family and friends getting together to have a meal, so we just want to make sure that we help as many people as we can, to make sure that they have a meal for that day,” said Victor Hetherington, president of the Nogales Police Officers Association.
“Everybody assumes that everybody’s having a turkey, or having a meal,” he added. “We’ve discovered that a lot of times when we deliver to these homes, some of these homes are not going to have a thanksgiving meal.”
The officers get a list of needy families from the Nogales Unified School District and then call them to let them know they’ll be getting a turkey.
Sometimes, if an officer visits a house on a call and sees that a family could use the meal, they’ll add them to the list.
“The goal is just to keep that strong bond with the community,” Hetherington said.
The effort is funded by police officers’ union dues, and counts on support from local partners, Hetherington said.
The Community Food Bank of Nogales contributed side dishes and Sodexo, the foodservice company that serves local schools, cooked the turkeys at the Nogales High School kitchen. Walmart gave the officers a gift card to buy more turkeys.
Next year, for the program’s 10th anniversary, Hetherington said his goal is to deliver meals to 250 families.
“It changes Thanksgiving,” he said of the program, “because it’s about giving.”