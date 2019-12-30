An upcoming exhibit at Hilltop Gallery in Nogales features a series of paintings of Frida Kahlo by local artist Abel “Pato” Aguilar.
The show, titled “Portraits of Frida,” will open the new year at Hilltop with a reception from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5.
Aguilar’s portraits of the beloved 20th-century Mexican artist, known for her own self-portraits and love of indigenous culture and tradition, portray Kahlo in the styles of famous artists such as Vincent van Gogh and Pablo Picasso “to show facets of Frida’s life and career,” the gallery said in an announcement.
“The series of portraits show Aguilar’s skill and understanding of the materials and techniques of art through the history of art expression, as well as focus on the artistic contribution of a pioneer in modern Mexican art,” the announcement said.
After being displayed at Hilltop Gallery, “Portraits of Frida” will move to the Santa Cruz Center in Nogales later in January as part of the Extended Gallery program.
Hilltop Gallery is at 730 Hilltop Dr. in Nogales and is open free of charge 12:30-4:30 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday. Call (520) 287-5515 for more information.