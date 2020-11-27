Tubac Presidio State Historic Park is offering a series of “Garden Crawl” tours of its new outdoor art exhibition, “The Exuberance! An Artistic and Botanic Experience.”
The park said the tours are meant to give visitors a chance to learn more about the inspiration behind the art included in the exhibit, as well as meet a few of the artists whose works are included.
“The Exuberance!” opened on Nov. 14 and showcases regional artists’ sculptures, outdoor art installations and contemporary garden vignettes.
The tours are available at 11 a.m. on the following Sundays: Dec. 13, Jan. 3, Jan. 17 and Feb. 14. There will also be a tour on Saturday, April 10, before the exhibit concludes on April 30. Pre-registration is required at tubacpresidio.org/events.
The tours are included in the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park’s admission fee of $7 for adults, $2 for youth 7 to 13, and free for children 6 and younger.
Visitors can also see “The Exuberance!” on their own during the park’s operating hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday.