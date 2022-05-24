When Chris Leyva was still in middle school, his father made a deal with him and his older brother: if either of them became valedictorian, he’d buy them something special.
Maybe a Tesla, their father had said at the time.
But for Leyva – the Rio Rico High School valedictorian – the car wasn’t important. He’d check his rank every other semester, wondering if he could make it happen.
“It was really just to push us,” Leyva said with a laugh. “I really don’t want a gift or anything like that. I just want to do it for fun, to see if it was possible.”
And he made it possible. Last Thursday, Leyva graduated as valedictorian of a class of more than 300 students. Now, he plans to head to Pima County Community College to continue his studies. From there, he said, he’ll transfer to a university, where he’s interested in studying engineering.
The prospect of spending time in Tucson is exciting for him, he said, after growing up in the tight-knit community of Rio Rico.
City life, Leyva said, will “really open up what can be done.”
He paused, smiling behind a black mask. “The new daily life that awaits me,” he added.
Still, Leya said, there’s a charm to graduating in Rio Rico: he’s wrapping up his high school career alongside people he’s known since prekindergarten.
“There has been quite a large group that I have seen throughout the years, like, grow up with me,” he added.
Solving the puzzle
Speaking to the NI earlier this month, Leyva described a passion for engineering and the sciences. In school, he was drawn to algebra, enamored with the idea that mathematics and sciences could be applied to real-life issues.
“Math is just pretty much puzzle-solving in a way,” he said. “And I really like that.”
As he discussed his fascination with engineering, it became evident that Leyva’s setting his sights far beyond Rio Rico and Tucson.
“I’ve grown fond of space,” he said. “Just being able to push engineering to create spacecraft.”
The idea of space tourism, he added, is exhilarating – something he’d like to be part of as he explores his post-high school career.
But Leyva said he also finds joy through his local community. At RRHS, he participated in the Interact Club, a student organization affiliated with Rotary International that facilitates clean-up projects and toy drives, among other initiatives.
Cleaning up his campus, Leyva said, was satisfying, in part because he worked alongside his peers.
“(We) were just cleaning up a section of the school together, and bonding,” he said.
Return to campus
As he progressed through high school, Leyva said, he admired teachers who made an effort to engage and push their students – like English teacher Loree Johnson, and Kit Rendon, who teaches business and career exploration. Having instructors who went the extra mile, Leyva said, reminded him that investing in education would help him progress in life.
“They just really set that foundation for you to actually start trying in school,” he added.
Returning to campus in full, after months of remote and hybrid learning, was a relief for Leyva. He devoted his lunch period to spending time with close friends – something he said he’ll miss post-grad. And classes, for Leyva, felt more invigorating in person.
“I think it’s been really good to return,” he said. “Doing it online, and away from school, I just felt really disconnected.”
High school, especially combined with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, felt like a blur, Leyva said.
Leyva is the second oldest out of four siblings. Recently, his older brother also wrapped up his high school career, but his graduation came during the height of the pandemic – with no in-person ceremony.
Days away from receiving his diploma, Leyva acknowledged that this time around, his parents would be able to see him walk across the stage.
“They’re really excited about that,” he added with a grin.