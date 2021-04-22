A collaborative effort by a community organization and the county government to beautify the “somewhat barren” Tubac Community Center with new oak and velvet mesquite trees is under way.
The county, which owns the community center and the land around it, sent equipment and a crew in early April to remove tree stumps, old pipes, rocks, weeds and gravel from the area, and to level it, according to a news release from the Tubac Community Center Foundation.
The county will also dig holes for the new trees, and handle trenching needed to install irrigation for the trees and for other plants, the foundation said.
Then, provided they can raise the funds to buy six to eight large trees and the necessary irrigation lines, the nonprofit Tubac Community Center Foundation will lead the way on the phased-in landscaping work.
Kate Penland, president of the foundation’s board, said the first step is to get the trees planted. They hope to purchase large trees in 24-inch boxes.
“The trees will shade the building, and will also provide shade for understory plants” that will be in an upcoming phase, she said. “Once the trees are in, that establishes a whole different environment” for the smaller plantings.
The Tubac Community Center, at 50 Bridge Road, is home to a community garden, four pickle ball courts, a public library branch, the Tubac Nature Center, The Tubac Historical Society, exercise classrooms and a large public meeting room.
Penland said the center’s front area had been looking “forlorn and dismal,” with three large tree stumps left from dead trees, as well as weeds, dirt and gravel. Fixing it up “was number one on the list of improvements by practically everyone” who responded to a December 2019 survey about the future of the community center, she said.
One healthy pine tree remains, and will help anchor the new landscape design.
To learn more about the tree-planting project, see www.tubaccommunitycenter.org or call (520) 398-1800.