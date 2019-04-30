The nonprofit organization “Puppets at the Border/Títeres en la Frontera” will host the free, family-friendly festival “Beyond the Wall/Más allá del Muro” in Ambos Nogales on Sunday, May 5.
Attendees will have the chance to participate in workshops, an art fair and a parade with giant puppets.
The event will run from 1 to 7 p.m. at Karam Park (Nogales, Ariz.) and Plaza Pesquería (Nogales, Sonora).
“The festival will celebrate the border culture of Nogales and the rich diversity, history and creativity that transcend physical barriers there,” organizers wrote in a news release.
The May 5 event will be the second edition of the festival put on by Puppets at the Border, which has also organized a cross-border pen pals project to connect young people in Ambos Nogales.
Learn more at https://beyondthewallfestival.com.