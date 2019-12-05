The Arizona Game and Fish Department and the Southern Arizona Chapter of Quail Forever are set to host the third annual Quail Fest at the Sonoita Fairgrounds.
The free event is set to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 at the fairgrounds’ Pioneer Hall.
Representatives are expected to be on hand from more than 20 organizations, including hunting groups, birding groups, conservation organizations, working dog clubs, researchers and land and wildlife management agencies.
“Quail hunters, birding enthusiasts, and interested folks of all ages are encouraged to attend,” said Raul Vega, regional supervisor of AZGFD in Tucson.