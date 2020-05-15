Registration is underway for summer Pima Community College classes offered online by the Santa Cruz Center in Nogales, which begin on May 26.
Current PCC students can use their use their “My Pima” portal and new students can go to pima.edu/academics-programs/register-for-classes/index.html to choose and sign up for classes, the center said in an announcement.
The PCC fall semester starts on Aug. 19, with registration set to begin on May 25. Many classes have been retooled to fit into eight-week virtual and hybrid learning formats with flexible learning options, according to the announcement.
Also on tap: a virtual PCC graduation ceremony on May 21. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast via Facebook Live (@pimacccd) and YouTube (pimaccvideos).
Meanwhile, the Santa Cruz Center, located at 2021 N. Grand Ave., will remain closed through May 31.
In its announcement this week, the center said that it is “taking this time to build an adaptive facility that will provide better access to instruction during these times of social distancing. We are looking to upgrade the technology at the Santa Cruz Center and we remain dedicated to ensuring that students have full access to the internet and the hardware they need to receive instruction.”
For more information, call (520) 394-7181, email info@santacruzcenter.org or see santacruzcenter.org.
In addition, the University of Arizona South in Nogales continues to offer remote and virtual services, including weekly office hours via Zoom from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.
For more information, call (520) 626-1702 or email afaguirre@email.arizona.edu.