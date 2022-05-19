Gizelle Contreras, an 18-year-old member of the Class of 2022 at Pierson High School, not only had the honor of being chosen as the valedictorian of her class, but she also got to sing the national anthem at her graduation ceremony.
“I’ve actually sang the national anthem before, when I was a freshman,” she said during an interview in late April. “Still I’m scared, but I’m really excited.”
A member of the music club at Pierson, Contreras recalls having an interest in music since she was a little girl. However, she was never compelled to pursue a musical career.
“Music is something I’m very passionate about, but it’s not my purpose. I don’t think I would feel fulfilled by it,” she said. “I feel much more fulfilled when I help others.”
Her desire to help people, along with the birth of her younger brother, who is on the autism spectrum, have inspired Contreras to study psychology and work with special needs children and young adults. This way, she hopes to become a source of guidance and inspiration – like the one she wishes she had at a young age.
Attending Pierson High School was a personal decision for Contreras, one made out of self-preservation and for the benefit of her mental health. Harking back, she describes her middle school experience as one plagued by bullying. Her appearance, her background, and even her autoimmune disease were under constant scrutiny and the subject of ridicule.
“I didn’t want to go to the same high school as all of my bullies. I was 14 at the time and I chose to come [to Pierson],” she said.
Contreras credits the amiable and welcoming environment of Pierson High as a huge part of her academic success.
“I was extremely antisocial, I had a lot of anxiety. I was known for being very shy. Then I decided to perform in the school’s talent show. It was really hard for me, but I did it. I actually won the talent show that year. After that, I just felt more confident, seeing how supportive everyone was. After that I became closer with my classmates and my teachers…I’m close with everyone here.”
Receiving and giving support
Her yearning to foster a positive school environment led Contreras to become involved with the Student Council. She eventually earned the title of co-president.
Her achievements include attending PTA meetings to improve the quality of food being served at the cafeteria. She helped create and implement new policies for students transferring from Nogales High School, making their transition easier and smoother. And she was involved in the creation of a Gear Up club, in which upperclassmen served as mentors to freshmen, sophomores and juniors, offering help with subjects they might be struggling with, note taking, or overcoming a language barrier.
“A lot of [students] are shy and a lot of them don’t speak English very well and a lot of teachers don’t speak Spanish,” she said. As a mentor who can speak both languages, she was able to help her peers by translating lessons into their first language.
In addition to being surrounded by classmates who accepted and supported her, Contreras is also grateful to her encouraging teachers at Pierson. She listed her basketball coach and history teacher Mark Nash as someone she looks to for guidance and advice.
She also cited her English teacher Alejandra Beach, who helped craft her valedictory speech.
“From the first day I walked in, the teachers always receive you at the door. I hadn’t even meet them yet and they already knew my name,” she said. “Whenever I was falling behind, my teachers would actually encourage me to do better. Even if I didn’t ask for help, because I was too shy to ask, they would send me emails asking if I was OK … that’s definitely what kept me on track. It was them.”
Challenged by pandemic
The journey from a shy and insecure wallflower to valedictorian has been one of perseverance and guile for Contreras. She vividly remembers the toll the COVID-19 pandemic took not only on her personal life, but on her academic performance as well.
“The year we were in quarantine I was going through a lot, emotionally, physically, I struggled with my mental health, and my grades had dropped as a result. They only went back up this year. That’s why I didn’t even expect it. I asked my teachers, ‘Are you sure I’m valedictorian?’ I was so shocked.”
Contreras next plans to attend Pima Community College and eventually transfer to a university.
Before leaving Pierson, she took on the mission to dismantle the stereotype that Pierson is a “bad school.”
“I find it important for people to know that Pierson is not the terrible place that they think it is. I want people to change their perspective and know that if their kids do end up here, they’re in good hands,” she said. “Since it’s such a small school, we all fit into one category and no one here believes that they’re better than anyone. I’ve never been made fun of here, or felt like I didn’t fit in, or felt like I need to act a certain way … I could just exist in peace.”
Still, she’s realistic in her enthusiasm.
“You don’t have to ignore the bad, you can acknowledge it and feel it and process it,” she said. “Positivity is a chain effect. I feel if I show other people that it can get better, then they’ll believe that it will get better.”