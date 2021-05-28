Firefighter/Paramedic Joseph Fox is set to retire from the Tubac Fire District after two decades of full-time service with the agency.
Fox has been with TFD as a full-time firefighter since 2001 and served as a reserve firefighter prior to that, the district said in a news release. His retirement is effective May 31.
“Joe was very active in the district’s wildland program, serving as a wildland fire instructor, engine boss and other wildland fire assignments,” the news release said, adding that he recently fulfilled a vaccine deployment in Florence.
Fox helped organize the annual TFD Union firefighters golf tournament, which funds scholarships for two graduating Rio Rico High School seniors, since its inception. He’s also been involved in union member services and education.
“Joe has been a valuable member of our fire family for many years. He helped to establish our union,” said Charlie Alvarez, vice-president of TFD Local 4125. “He has made many lifelong friendships during his time here. I speak for our members when I say that Joe will be missed and his dedication to our membership will never be forgotten.”