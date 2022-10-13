A new community center focused on local youth has opened in Nogales.

A city-owned building that previously housed a cultural center has been renovated as the Center for Restorative Youth and Community Programs as part of a partnership between the municipal government and the nonprofit social justice organization Circles of Peace. A ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Wednesday marked the official opening of the facility, located near the intersection of Western Avenue and Macnab Drive.

Nogales Police Officer Oscar Mesta goes head-to-head with Jesus Gutierrez, a 12-year-old student at Desert Shadows Middle School, on the center's arcade basketball game.
The Center for Restorative Youth and Community Programs was formally inaugurated on Wednesday.
The center's main room includes a circle for group discussions.


