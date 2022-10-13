Luis Romero, president of the organization Youth Against Drugs and Alcohol, cuts the ribbon Wednesday on a new community center that opened in Nogales as part of a collaboration between the city and the nonprofit organization Circles of Peace. Romero is joined here by fellow YADA members Gabi Gutierrez and Emilio Farias, at left, and Rex Martinez and Briadna Bernal, at far right, as well as Mayor Arturo Garino, far left, and other community members and leaders.
Blanca Acosta, director of Circles of Peace, speaks at Wednesday's ribbon-cutting ceremony. She's flanked by Claudia Hernandez, prevention specialist with Circles of Peace, and Luis Romero, president of Youth Against Drugs and Alcohol.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
The center includes an area for movies and games in one corner, and a reading/studying/discussion space in another.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Members of the group Youth Against Drugs and Alcohol. Front, from left: Gabi Gutierrez, 14; and Briadna Bernal, 12. Back, from left: Emilio Farias, 16; Luis Romero, 18; and Rex Martinez, 15.
A new community center focused on local youth has opened in Nogales.
A city-owned building that previously housed a cultural center has been renovated as the Center for Restorative Youth and Community Programs as part of a partnership between the municipal government and the nonprofit social justice organization Circles of Peace. A ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Wednesday marked the official opening of the facility, located near the intersection of Western Avenue and Macnab Drive.
The center features a large main room equipped with table soccer and arcade basketball games, as well as an area for watching movies and playing video games. There’s an open, circular-shaped meeting space, as well as a more private, partitioned corner seating area. The walls are adorned with uplifting slogans like, “You’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think.”
“Me, personally, I will always be here, because I really like it,” said Luis Romero, an 18-year-old Nogales High School student and president of Youth Against Drugs and Alcohol, a Circles of Peace-affiliated group.
Robert Thompson, director of the Nogales Housing Authority, said the location of the center is ideal.
“It’s right in the hub of the Housing Authority’s footprint,” he said, ticking off the names of the different complexes in the vicinity.
“That’s where the families are, that’s where we’ve got the kids located,” Thompson said in reference to the Casas de Anza housing complex on Kitchen Street.
Speaking of the new community center, he said: “This is their hangout spot, hopefully, after school, supper, what have you. That’s the idea behind this. It’s why we decided to partner with Circles of Peace to get it done.”
“It’s walking distance from the people we’re trying to serve,” Circles of Peace prevention manager Eva Zuniga said, noting the Camp Little Park across the street, a nearby school bus stop and the Head Start center next door. “It’s right where we want to be.”
Open to all
In addition to the games and videos, Circles of Peace plans to use the center to provide local youth with mental health and drug prevention talks, homework help and tutoring, and assistance with college applications and financial aid, among other services, Zuniga said.
But while the facility is focused toward youth, it’s open to all community members. Zuniga noted that Circles of Peace will hold its women’s support group meetings there, as well as host coffee hours and programs for the elderly.
“Anybody can come in and ask for help, get resources or come to the services that we’re providing,” she said.
As for how the idea for the youth center came together, Zuniga said:
“We have a large youth group, and they were just wanting to hang out at our offices, and we just couldn’t have them there all the time, even though we wanted to. So we said, ‘You know, we need a place where the kids can just hang out, feel safe, and where other agencies can come and give presentations and information.’ So we said, ‘Why don’t we open a youth center?’”
In addition to being a place where kids can receive help and information, the center is also a meant to allow youth to develop their own ideas for confronting challenges and creating positive peer relationships, said Blanca Acosta, director of Circles of Peace. Already, she said, the YADA members have been instrumental in developing the project.
“Everything you’re going to see inside is their idea. They even chose the furniture, the games – the space has been decided by them,” she said.
The Center for Restorative Youth and Community Programs is located at 651 N. Legleu St. Zuniga said she plans to post specific hours on Circles of Peace Facebook page, but foresees it being open afternoons, evenings and in the summertime.