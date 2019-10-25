Paintings, wood sculpture and books make up the lively binational show “Rio Compartido/Shared River” at the Lowe House in Old Town Tubac.
Artists were invited more than a year ago to prepare pieces for the gallery show that highlights the Santa Cruz River, which is shared by the United States and Mexico.
As a result, the works of eight Mexican artists and 10 U.S. artists have been chosen by curators Ricardo Santos Hernandez for the Mexican team and Barbara Kuzara for the U.S. group.
The exhibit opening held Oct. 19 drew dozens of visitors to the Lowe House, which itself is a fascinating location. Slightly north of the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park at 14 Calle Iglesia, the Lowe House is one of Tubac’s oldest buildings.
A flat-roofed adobe building with narrow rooms, it was home to the Lowe family starting in 1868 and was Tubac’s post office at one time. For nearly five years it has hosted an artist in residency program and the non-profit Lowe House Project is headed by Nancy Valentine, whose artist parents purchased the property in 1965.
To develop their creative works, exhibiting “Rio Compartido/Shared River” artists were encouraged to participate in educational programming at locations along the river that included hikes and tours of public parks, museums and the Nogales International Wastewater Treatment Plant, Valentine said.
The educational programming was conducted by members of Friends of the Santa Cruz River, Lowe House Project, property owners and volunteers familiar with the riverine cultural and environmental characteristics.
The immersion program afforded artists the opportunity of experiencing first-hand the habitat, humanity, history and cultural heritage of the Upper Santa Cruz River basin.
The books, written in English and Spanish, that are presented in this show include “What the River Carries,” poetry by Elena Vega, and “Santa Cruz… When a River Crosses a Border,” by Angela Gervasi.
The timing was chosen so that this art show would partner with the traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Institute titled “Water/Ways,” currently on view at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park.
The Lowe House is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m.
It’s also open by appointment by emailing Valentine at tubacval@msn.com or contacting curators Barbara Kuzara at bakuzara@gmail.com or Ricardo Santos Hernandez at ricardopintor1957@gmail.com.