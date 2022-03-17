Ivan Roman, a native of Rio Rico, joined the Navy eight years ago. Today, he’s a pretty officer first class who serves as an aviation boatswain’s mate (equipment) on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, one of the world’s largest warships.
“I joined the military for the educational benefits, travel opportunities and the ability to serve my country,” Roman said.
Roman grew up in Rio Rico and graduated from Rio Rico High School in 2012.
“I have been able to translate the strong work ethic my family instilled in me to my military career,” he said. “Working hard has its benefits and has helped me on my journey in the military.”
He said that his biggest accomplishment to date was being promoted to petty officer first class.
“I began my career as an undesignated sailor, so I've come a long way,” he said.
USS Carl Vinson, like each of the Navy’s aircraft carriers, is designed for a 50-year service life. The ship carries more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft, all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea.
With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard, the Navy describes the Carl Vinson as a self-contained mobile airport.
The Carl Vinson and its crew recently returned to San Diego following an eight-month deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleets areas of operation. It conducted dual carrier operations and multinational exercises, including maritime security operations and integrated training between surface and air units.