If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
A Rio Rico native is serving aboard the USS Georgia, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Ana Mercado, a 2016 Rio Rico High School graduate, joined the Navy four years ago.
“I joined the Navy at first because I really liked the opportunities the Navy provides,” Mercado said. “Being a nuke, you can almost go directly into working at a plant in the civilian field. The longer I was here though, the more I appreciated what we do for the country and our defense. I was also interested in being one of the first few females on submarines. I wanted to make sure the future females on submarines were set to succeed.”
Today, Mercado serves as a machinist’s mate (nuclear), whose responsibilities include maintaining the nuclear plant's mechanical systems, operating and performing maintenance on them, and working in the engine room.
According to Mercado, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Rio Rico.
“I'm from a mostly Hispanic community where everyone is accepting of everyone,” Mercado said. “Coming to a submarine where people are from everywhere, it is nice to be able to have good communication and be able to get along with everyone.”
Known as America’s “Silent Service,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy. A major component of that maritime security – including the USS Georgia – is homeported at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia.
“It is an honor to be a part of this community and be able to defend our rights,” Mercado said.