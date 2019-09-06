Hank Thysell of Rio Rico was awarded a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition by Sen. Martha McSally during a ceremony in Phoenix on Aug. 24.
Thysell’s recognition came after he was nominated as a veteran of distinction for his record of community service. He was one of 66 people to be awarded at the Fourth Annual Congressional Veterans of Distinction Award Ceremony.
Thysell served in the U.S. Navy Submarine Service from 1963 to 1971, followed by 20 years in the reserves. His contributions to the local community include being a foster parent, volunteering with the Humane Society, serving with the Knights of Pythias, being a blood donor, serving on school committees and more. He was nominated for the recognition by Jim Price of Nogales.