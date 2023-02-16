FBLA

From left: Daniel Woodburn, Julianna Santa Cruz, Raquel Carrillo, Regina Martinez, Paula Leon Lopez and Lourdes Sarmiento.

 Contributed photo

Members of the Future Business Leaders of America chapter at Rio Rico High School received six medals at the FBLA Region 1 Conference held at Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher on Jan. 26.

Sixteen RRHS students competed in various events, which included both individual and team competitions. Six students placed at the top of their respective categories.



