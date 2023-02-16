Members of the Future Business Leaders of America chapter at Rio Rico High School received six medals at the FBLA Region 1 Conference held at Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher on Jan. 26.
Sixteen RRHS students competed in various events, which included both individual and team competitions. Six students placed at the top of their respective categories.
Individual winners included senior Lourdes Sarmiento, who won first place in Supply Chain Management; and freshman Daniel Woodburn, who took second in Parliamentary Procedure.
Team winners were freshmen Julianna Santa Cruz and Raquel Carrillo, who were awarded first place in Web Design; and juniors Regina Martinez and Paula Leon Lopez, who finished second in Broadcast Journalism.
“We are extremely proud of the preparation that goes into this competition by both our students and the CTSO advisor,” Jorge Moreno, RRHS Career and Technical Education Coordinator, said in a news release from the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.
RRHS business teacher Kit Rendon is the FBLA advisor, and Moreno said she was “instrumental” in the students’ success.
“Advisors do a tremendous amount of planning for students to practice for the events, make sure students are eligible to participate, get permission and approval, and prepare lessons for their classes while attending events,” he said.