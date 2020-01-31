Rio Rico High School hosted nearly 400 students from 20 FFA chapters around Arizona for the South Central District Career Development Field Day on Jan. 17.
During the field day, FFA members competed against each other in technical skills and a variety of agricultural disciplines including aquaculture, entomology and agronomy, livestock evaluation, job interviewing, nursery and landscape, range management, soils, veterinary science, wildlife, meats evaluation and poultry.
RRHS agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Richard McPherson organized the event, a first for the school.
“We know it wasn’t perfect and there is room for a lot of improvements, but it was great for FFA members to be able to host an event of this magnitude,” McPherson said, adding that the RRHS FFA students worked hard to put it all together.
“We are really blessed to have our facilities and were proud to be able to showcase them, our high school and community to people who had probably never heard of Rio Rico before,” he said.
During the field day, Rio Rico FFA qualified 11 teams for the state competition, set for Feb 28-29 in Tucson.
Most of the schools’ teams are made up of freshmen and sophomores, with a few anchored by seniors and juniors.
(From a news release submitted by Shannon Enciso of the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.)