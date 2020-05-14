Rio Rico High School will honor its graduating Class of 2020 with a drive-through graduation parade starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 21.
Community members are invited to park along the parade route to cheer on the seniors and their families. Everyone in attendance – parade participants and onlookers – must remain in their vehicles.
The parade route is pending, and will be shared on the school’s website and social media prior to the event, the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District said in an announcement.
The parade will also be broadcast live on KOFH radio, “La Maxima,” at 99.1 FM.
In a news release, the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District said RRHS Principal Hector Estrada worked with the seniors during the coronavirus-caused school closure to determine how they wanted to be honored.
“As we put our students and families first, we knew it was best to find a way to celebrate our seniors and give them their special moment,” RRHS Principal Hector Estrada said in a news release issued by the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.
During senior check-out days, at which students returned school-issued materials, staff members heard feedback from students including Briana Garcilazo, who put a positive spin on the unusual situation.
“I am glad that we are doing the senior parade because we are going to get a different experience than any other class that has graduated before us,” she said, adding: “I am very excited for my family to be able to see me wearing my cap and gown.”
Next week, the County Board of Supervisors is set to consider authorizing a fireworks permit for the event.