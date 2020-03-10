The Arts Department at Rio Rico High School is set to showcase its efforts in theatre, band, art and ceramics during an event in April.
“Spotlight on the Arts 2020” is set to run 4-8 p.m. on April 30 and will include displays, workshops and performances, the organizers said in a news release. Attendees will be able to learn about upcoming arts-related events, as well as find information on how to participate in one of the department’s programs.
“Exploration of the arts is essential to building a well-rounded adult,” department head Quinn O’Donnell said. “The arts allow students an outlet for their abilities and help them build their natural talents as they gain self-confidence. At Rio Rico High School, we offer such things as performance theatre, stagecrafts, marching band, concert band, jazz band, color guard, art and ceramics.”
Admission to the showcase is free and open to all. Visitors are asked to used the east parking lot at RRHS.
“Come show your support for your community, your local schools and students, and the RRHS arts program at this educational as well as fun event,” the organizers said.
Learn more at https://sites.google.com/scv35.org/rrhsarts.