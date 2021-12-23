During the holiday season, Lluvia Suarez and her family make a habit of visiting Tucson’s Winterhaven district – where neighbors decorate their homes each year for a communal light festival.
“My dad always bought us some hot chocolate, and we would walk around and look at all the houses,” Suarez said.
This year, though, Suarez decided to bring the holiday spirit home to her own Rio Rico neighborhood. The 17-year-old wrote and distributed letters to neighbors – nearly 50, according to her mother.
“I told them what I needed from them, which was just lights,” Suarez added.
She got an enthusiastic response from many, leading to a neighborhood-wide light display on Rio Rico’s Highland Circle that includes shimmering palm trees, glowing reindeer, and, according to Suarez, one home that plays Christmas music at nightfall. Decked out in Santa suits, a couple Yodas have also appeared on the scene.
She told the NI the project has brought her closer to her neighbors: she trades laughs with one neighbor while they prepare their Christmas lights. Other residents call her, curious about the project. Suarez credited her mother, saying the two share a love for community service.
“Honestly, I feel more connected to some people in a way where they know me and they know I’m young and I’m willing to help them,” Suarez said. “I think it just creates a different environment of closeness with each other.”
Next year, Suarez plans to expand Rio Rico HighLights to an even larger display – until, she hopes, all of Nogales knows about it. Maybe, she speculated, next year’s display could include a musical event, or some hot cocoa.
But for now, Suarez said, people are noticing. At night, she can hear the cars inching their way through Highland Circle.
“Hopefully they feel that warmth that I feel with Christmas and having everyone get together to do one thing. Well, I just hope that they feel the love I have for the community,” she said.
The light display will remain in full force until early January, and members of the public are invited to drive through on weekends.
Highland Circle is in southeast Rio Rico. From Pendleton Drive, take Avenida Coatimundi for almost a mile and turn left on Avenida Gloriosa. Highland Circle is the first street on the right.