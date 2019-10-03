Shuffling through a bulk of old photographs and newspaper clippings, 85-year-old Jose Echeverria singled out various events from his former athletic career, recounting with detail his greatest and most memorable exploits.
The photographs and news articles illustrated his decades of dedication to baseball, lucha libre and weightlifting, along with recognitions and injuries that he sustained along the way.
“I played baseball for 43 years, was a professional wrestler for 41 years, plus a weightlifter,” said Echeverria, who lived many of his glory years in Mexico before emigrating to Rio Rico. “I don’t know how I did all that. If I had to do it all over again, I don’t think I would know how to.”
His athletic career began with baseball, he said, and he played third base and center field for several Ambos Nogales teams over the years. It was difficult to balance baseball with work and military school, but he was sometimes lucky enough to have his baseball games count as hours toward his Mexican military service.
However, what he recalls with most pride is the perseverance and training it took to become a lucha libre wrestler at the age of 35, soon debuting as El Fronterizo (loosely translated as “Border Man”) – a fighter with a small frame but strong arms, hiding his true identity behind a blue mask decorated with a white trim pattern he designed himself.
“The only thing I wanted was to fulfill the desire of doing that, of becoming one of those professionals that I’d see in Mexico City and Guadalajara,” he said. “But I never thought that I was going to wrestle for so long. I just stood out and that motivated me more and more.”
He started his training as a wrestler in parallel with his baseball career, and in secret from his wife Dolores, who initially disapproved of the sport because she didn’t want to see him get hurt.
It took two years of training, enduring pain, dizziness and vomiting, before he was finally in proper condition to enter the wrestling ring and make a name for himself.
Eventually, Echeverria said, his eldest son Jose Ramon also joined him on the ring as El Hijo del Fronterizo (“Son of Border Man”), something that boosted their popularity with the public.
“Father and son in lucha libre. It’s not very common, so that gave us a big boost,” he said, adding with a chuckle: “Everyone thought that he was the father and I was the son because he’s much bigger.”
Echeverria pulled out a collection of at least a dozen El Fronterizo masks that had been tattered by rivals’ efforts to unmask him. Because he was so small and lithe, he said, they thought he was a boy, and wanted to see who this kid was that was giving them such a beating.
His collection also included several masks he managed to pull off his competitors – the ultimate act of humiliation a wrestler can inflict on a masked foe.
Echeverria’s wife’s fear that he would get hurt became a reality in 1989, when a wrestling match left him with two dislocated vertebrae. As a result, he was forced to wear a brace that kept him in a rigid position from his waist to his head, and at rest for two months before he resumed his training.
Still, he said, he made a full recovery and continued wrestling, performing as El Fronterizo until 2009.
“I want you to find me someone else who wrestled until age 76,” he said with pride. “It was difficult, but I didn’t back down and I accomplished it.”
Now, whenever he goes to a lucha libre wrestling match, he said with a laugh: “I feel envy. I wish I were in their place.”
Born working
Now retired from the wrestling ring and baseball diamond, Echeverria makes sure to maintain an active lifestyle in other ways.
After his wife died six years ago, he said, he became solely responsible for the upkeep of his home, fulfilling chores both indoors and out, where he’s planted several trees and undertakes a few landscaping projects on the weekends.
He added that he also works about 30 hours a week as a driver for the Santa Cruz Council on Aging, a service he has fulfilled for the last 19 years.
“I was born working. I grew up on a ranch and started working at age 5,” Echeverria said about his active lifestyle, adding: “I think that, since I don’t have my wife anymore, being active helps my mind a lot. I don’t have enough time to think about it.”
But he clarified that not everything in his life is work, as he makes sure to schedule regular breakfast dates with his friends, usually over the weekends.
“A friend once told me, ‘Josesito, you’re a man of iron,’ and I really appreciated that because I think it’s true,” he said.