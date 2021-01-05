Dozens of elementary school children received a bike in time for Christmas after the Rio Rico Rotary Club fulfilled its Sixth Annual Bikes for Tykes event last month at the Rio Rico Community Center.
The Rio Rico Rotarians worked alongside the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District and its parent liaisons to identify a total of 72 kids from San Cayetano, Mountain View and Calabasas elementary schools, who were the beneficiaries of the bike and helmet giveaway.
“It was a real community effort to pull this event off,” Rotary Chairman Tony Vartola said in a news release, expressing his gratitude for all those who helped make the event possible.
The annual giveaway was made possible through help from SCVUSD administrators, Nogales U.S. Customs Brokers Association, Rio Rico Fire District, Rio Rico Property Owners Association and the Walmart in Nogales.
With the sixth annual event now checked off their list, the Rotary Club said it has managed to give out a total of 500 bicycles to Rio Rico youth.