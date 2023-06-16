With a bright yellow sign and a table set up along the sidewalk in Monte Carlo, two local sisters advertised their main product Thursday at noon: lemonade for $1.

Jacqueline and Camila Barraza, the two 9-year-old entrepreneurs working behind the lemonade stand, started their business earlier this month with the help of their grandparents. Thursday was their third shift so far.

Lemonade stand

The 9-year-old Barraza sisters offer strawberry and cucumber-flavored lemonade.
Lemonade stand

Twin sisters Jacqueline and Camila Barraza, 9, pose for a photo with their grandmother Isabel Garate, who helped them create thir lemonade stand.


