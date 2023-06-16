With a bright yellow sign and a table set up along the sidewalk in Monte Carlo, two local sisters advertised their main product Thursday at noon: lemonade for $1.
Jacqueline and Camila Barraza, the two 9-year-old entrepreneurs working behind the lemonade stand, started their business earlier this month with the help of their grandparents. Thursday was their third shift so far.
“I think, the first day, they thought they wouldn’t have any customers,” their mother Barbara Barraza said. “But their first customer was a UPS mailman, who bought four cups and then filled his water bottle with lemonade. So at that point, the girls thought, ‘Ok, there’s potential here.’”
Barbara said Jacqueline came up with the idea, insisting that she wanted to set up a lemonade stand outside their home in Rio Rico, and had even prepared a recipe with a special ingredient. But Barbara put those plans on hold, noting that there isn’t enough vehicle or pedestrian traffic in their neighborhood to attract potential customers.
So, when the two sisters started spending their summer vacation at their grandparents’ house in Monte Carlo while their mom went to work, Jacqueline tried again. This time, her grandparents made sure her plan was put into action.
“My mom and dad are the kind of grandparents who will make their dreams come true if they can,” Barbara said.
Grandparents Pablo and Isabel Garate supplied the girls with the recipe ingredients, lemonade pitchers and a table, while Jacqueline and Camila put in the work of squeezing the lemons, measuring the sweetener and pouring their special ingredient, organic honey.
Isabel also helped them make popcorn and cupcakes, so the girls could offer a small snack with the refreshment.
Barbara noted that while Jacqueline was the brain behind the idea, Camila was putting in a lot of hard work in preparing the drinks and yelling, “Lemonade!” from the sidewalk.
“It’s been great to see that they’re helping each other,” she said. “They’ve been good associates so far.”
Reviving old traditions
The sisters’ business was an immediate success in Monte Carlo, Barbara said, with neighbors getting excited about seeing an old tradition come to life.
“One of their neighbors was like, ‘I haven’t seen a homemade lemonade stand in years.’ She though it was so cute, so she’s going to be a returning customer,” she said.
Grandmother Isabel noted that by Thursday, the lemonade stand had already gathered its loyal customers who stopped to buy several cups of lemonade each time her granddaughters set up for their shifts.
The two girls earned about $25 during their first day of work. The second time around, they gathered another $48.
“They’re doing very good,” Isabel said. “It’s exciting for me to see them do this, see their little faces light up. It makes me happy to see that they’re happy.”
Barbara added that she’s glad her daughters are keeping away from technology during their summer vacation and continuing to learn in a fun, interactive way.
Isabel, who’s a teacher in Rio Rico, has also included math lessons during the experience, making the girls count the money to give customers their change and split the profit evenly among themselves.
Asked what their favorite part has been, Jacqueline had one quick answer: “Making money.”
For Camila, it was more about the experience – “making people happy and making sure that they are refreshed.”
Barbara said her twin daughters only set up their lemonade stand when everyone’s time allows for it. But, the two girls plan to continue setting up their business whenever they get the chance so they can continue earning money.
Now, their hope is to save enough money so they can go on a vacation.
“According to them, they’re going to be rich by the first day of school,” Barbara said.