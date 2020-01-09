Tubac resident Sherry Sass, a 29-year local environmental activist, was honored for her dedicated efforts and numerous accomplishments, days before she and her husband, Dr. Carlton Baker, were set to move to New York to be closer to family members.
As one of the founders of Friends of the Santa Cruz River and the Tubac Nature Center, Sass was honored by those groups, as well as the Anza Trail Coalition of Arizona, Friends of the Tubac Presidio and Museum and Tumacácori National Historical Park.
“She’s been great at keeping good science on the river. If you have good science behind you, you get a lot done,” said Ben Lomeli, president of the board of Friends of the Santa Cruz River. “Everyone has confidence in her and trusts her. She’s one of the most honest people you’re ever going to meet.”
Long-time River Watch volunteer Roberta “Birdie” Stabel said Sass “hit the ground running” when she arrived in Tubac, adding: “I have always been impressed by Sherry’s ability to connect with people. I’ve never seen her in an adversarial attitude.”
About 60 people celebrated Sass and her time in Santa Cruz County at the reception held on Jan. 5 at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. She was presented with the first service and lifetime achievement award from the five organizations.
Sass, who has master’s degrees in ecology from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and public administration from the University of Arizona, lived in Tubac since 1991. During that time, she helped improve the water quality and fish habitat of the Santa Cruz River through her volunteer advocacy for the upgrade of the Nogales International Wastewater Treatment Plant in Rio Rico, and has been active in efforts to get the federal government to replace the failing sewer line known as the International Outfall Interceptor that runs from the U.S.-Mexico border to the plant.
Sass helped start the River Watch volunteer program, which collects water quality information each month from the river; coordinated large-scale trash clean-ups along the river; wrote a pamphlet titled “A Rambler’s Guide to the Life of the Santa Cruz River;” and assisted in creating “Corridor Keepers,” which has brought almost 100 Rio Rico families to educational river programs.
“What’s been real fun is watching the children of these families work with Sherry as she points out insects, and kids who wouldn’t have seen that otherwise, their faces light up,” said Connie Williams of Corridor Keepers.
Santa Cruz River Research Days is an annual event that provides an opportunity to share the results of scientific study pertaining to the Santa Cruz River as well as to encourage collaboration and to inspire new research. Sass was a key founder of this in 2009, said Claire Zugmeyer of the Sonoran Institute, another partner.
All who spoke on Jan. 5 agreed it will be difficult to replace Sass’s abilities and asked people attending to spread the word that each of the groups welcomes additional volunteers.