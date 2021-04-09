Friends of the Santa Cruz River (FOSCR) invites all community members who love the river to join its annual meeting on Saturday, April 17.
The meeting, set to run from 1-2:30 p.m., will be held virtually on the Zoom platform and will feature a talk by Diane E. Austin, an applied environmental anthropologist at the University of Arizona, called “Problems and Possibilities for Arizona’s Borderland Waterways.”
Register for the meeting at friendsofsantacruzriver.org, or call (520) 403-2823 for more information.
“This is an opportunity to meet the board members of Friends of the Santa Cruz River – old and new,” the organization said in an announcement. “We invite you to renew your support for our irreplaceable river by learning about ways you can assist FOSCR to insure a continued flow of the river’s surface waters and to protect and restore the riparian ecosystem and diversity of life supported by the river’s waters.”