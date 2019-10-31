“Along the Santa Cruz River — We Live Here,” a day-long, village-wide, free, family-friendly event celebrating the Santa Cruz River is on tap for Saturday, Nov. 9 in Tubac.
Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the festival is “a full day of discoveries and hands-on experiences offered by regional nonprofit organizations, artists and musicians on, along and about the Santa Cruz River and its habitat, inhabitants, haunts and heritage,” the organizers said in an announcement.
“The event locations will radiate from the Smithsonian Institution’s national ‘Water/Ways’ exhibit at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park in the heart of Old Town Tubac's National Historic District, to indoor and outdoor venues along the Santa Cruz River and throughout the village proper,” the announcement said.
Events include a bird walk on Anza Trail starting at 10 a.m. from the Tubac Nature Center, a tour of the river and Tubac Presidio State Historic Park beginning at 10 a.m. at the park, and a historic adobe building tour starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Lowe House Project.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the “Beyond the Wall” puppeteers will perform and lead puppet-making at the Tubac Community Center. Also at the community center at 12:30 p.m., Mike Foster will present a video about the Santa Cruz River.
From 12:30-2 p.m., Ranger Rick Collins of the National Park Service will lead a tour called “The River Made Me” starting at the presidio park. At the same time, Global Community Communications School will present a program of drum, dance and song at 29 Tubac Plaza.
Other events include talks on water resources and mining, videos, a javelina-themed scavenger hunt, a “Bug Mania on the Santa Cruz River” slide show, and “Songs of the Santa Cruz River,” a folk music gathering and concert led by Teodoro Ted Ramirez from 2-4 p.m. at the community center.
A full schedule of events will be available at the Tubac Center of the Arts, the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, Lowe House Project and Tubac Community Center.
For more information, contact tubacval@msn.com.