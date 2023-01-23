Drone

Richard McPherson, second from left, helps check cotton on the Berry Farm in Marana after defoliant application. Also pictured, from left: Mike Campbell, chief pilot for Farm-i-tude; Kelley Berry, the farm's owner; and UA professor Ed Franklin.

 Contributed photo

A teacher at Rio Rico High School is sharing his expertise on drones not only with his students, but with career and technical education (CTE) leaders around the country.

Richard McPherson, agriscience instructor at RRHS, teaches a class on drone operation, the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District said in a news release. He has also written lesson plans, papers and journal articles on the subject, as well as presented at workshops and contributed to the published curriculum of iCEV, an online resource for CTE educators to help prepare students of all ages for industry certifications.



