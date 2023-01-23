Richard McPherson, second from left, helps check cotton on the Berry Farm in Marana after defoliant application. Also pictured, from left: Mike Campbell, chief pilot for Farm-i-tude; Kelley Berry, the farm's owner; and UA professor Ed Franklin.
A teacher at Rio Rico High School is sharing his expertise on drones not only with his students, but with career and technical education (CTE) leaders around the country.
Richard McPherson, agriscience instructor at RRHS, teaches a class on drone operation, the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District said in a news release. He has also written lesson plans, papers and journal articles on the subject, as well as presented at workshops and contributed to the published curriculum of iCEV, an online resource for CTE educators to help prepare students of all ages for industry certifications.
“I want to help prepare today’s students for careers that utilize drones. It is important for students to learn the basics of drones, how to fly drones, and prepare for commercial certification,” McPherson said in the news release.
To date, he has instructed and certified 30 drone pilots in 15 states for FAA Part 137 (agricultural aircraft operations), SCVUSD said.
McPherson has been invited to give presentations at several national iCEV conventions about drone education. According to the school district, he’s talked to teachers and administrators of CTE-agriscience; law enforcement; fire and safety; mining, TV and film, photography, engineering and business programs about how to incorporate iCEV’s new curriculum into their CTE programs.
The curriculum, he said, includes drone theory, design, flight skills and remote pilot preparation.
McPherson’s most recent presentation, SCVUSD said, was in November and December in Las Vegas, for the National Association of Agricultural Educators and the Association of Career Technical Educators. He’s scheduled to present in Arizona, California and Missouri later this year.