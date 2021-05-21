Rio Rico High School and Calabasas School have been recognized for their efforts to be healthy schools.
RRHS and Calabasas were awarded the Bronze Apple of Distinction Award by the Core Purpose Education Consulting Group (CPC), the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District said in a news release.
As part of the group’s program, schools complete modules on topics including healthy classroom, healthy school/community, healthy leadership, social and emotional climate, nutrition, and physical activity. Schools must also provide evidence that health activities have been incorporated into their curriculum.
The bronze award goes to schools that have completed three or four modules.
Schools that complete at least five of the six modules earn the Silver Apple Award, and those that finish all six earn the Sapphire Apple Award.
According to SCVUSD, the awards come as a result of a district initiative to incorporate health and wellness into its schools, which included the introduction of the School Health Advisory Council (SHAC) in 2013 to review and refine the district’s wellness policies. This year, with the help of a partnership with UA Cooperative Extension and AZ Health Zone, SCVUSD introduced school-level SHACs.
“Having site-based SHACs is a significant step towards ensuring that all of our schools meet the expectations and guidelines set forth by various state and federal agencies,” said Assistant Superintendent Stephen Schadler. “Our goal is to have all five of our schools start with CPC Bronze level recognition. From there, we’ll just keep getting better.”