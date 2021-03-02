Rio Rico High School freshman Camila Lynnette Fonseca is scurrying to prepare for the July session of the National Youth Leader Forum: Medicine, at Tufts University in suburban Boston. That includes preparing a batch of brownies last Thursday that she planned to sell to raise funds to attend the program.
In a presentation to the Nogales Rotary Club last week, Fonseca said she was honored to be selected because her “dream and goal for the future is to be a neurologist and incorporate robotics and technology.”
In her NYLF application, she wrote: “I am very interested in the study of a mix of technology and medicine such as biotech. This is a very interesting topic because of the compatibility between the human body and technology. I love medicine and the image of me helping others and treating them.”
Fonseca, who currently has a 4.6 GPA, was named to the principal’s honor roll for her academic accomplishments and leadership skills. She attended Basis school in Tucson from kindergarten through the fourth grade, then came to Rio Rico in the fifth grade. Throughout her schooling she has maintained a 4.0 GPA or higher, which earned her a President’s Education Award in middle school from the U.S. Department of Education.
During her last year at Basis, she participated in a math competition with hundreds of students, including high schoolers, and attained 11th place. In the seventh grade, she joined Technolochicas, an initiative of the Televisa Foundation and National Center for Women and Information Technology that’s designed to raise awareness among young Latinas and their families about opportunities and careers in technology.
Not only is her focus on academics, Fonseca said she recognizes the value of service to her community. She is past student council president at Coatimundi Middle School and was in the National Junior Honor Society, with which she participated in community toy and food drives.
She is the daughter of Maritza Lynn, a health and nutrition services specialist for Head Start.