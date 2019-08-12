Rio Rico native America Chacoquintero has launched her career with the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the guided-missile destroyer known as USS Preble.
Chacoquintero, a Rio Rico High School 2018 alumna, works as a gas turbine systems technician at Joint Base Pearl Harbor in Hickam, Hawaii, according to a U.S. Navy news release.
Now responsible for the maintenance of the ship’s gas turbine engines, she credited her success to the lessons she learned while growing up in her hometown.
“My hometown taught me how to always be humble and strive for what you want with hard work and dedication,” she said in the news release.
She expressed pride in being the first of her family to serve in the armed forces, adding that such an opportunity hadn’t been available to them.
“What I like the most about serving at this duty station is the friendly environment everyone portrays,” Chacoquintero said in the news release. “Serving in the Navy means to me a chance to be able to learn about myself and grow as a person since I have joined at such a young age.”