Jazz bands from Rio Rico and Nogales high schools are among the school groups scheduled to perform at Jazz in the Desert XI, set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 in Sahuarita.
The Valle Verde Rotary Club, which sponsors the annual festival, said the event has raised more than $110,000 since its inception for the music programs at the schools that participate.
This year’s lineup also includes jazz combos from four Sahuarita schools: Great Expectations Academy, Continental School, Sahuarita Middle School and Walden Grove High School.
“Jazz in the Desert not only supports school music programs and other important projects of the Valle Verde Rotary, but each year we’re treated to great music and a glimpse at what the future generations might accomplish,” club president Charlotte Gates said in a news release.
Tickets for the Jazz in the Desert XI, held at the Quail Creek ballroom, are $10 and are available at the Green Valley/Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce, Quail Creek or by emailing chargates1012@gmail.com. For more information, contact Jim Rusk at (520) 625-0860.