Rio Rico High School was first named an A+ School of Excellence in 2017. Now it's received the recognition for a second time.

A sign above the entrance to Rio Rico High School proclaims it as a 2017 A+ School of Excellence – a four-year designation from the Arizona Educational Foundation that’s meant to showcase the state’s exceptional public schools.

Now, staff at RRHS will have to update the sign after the school was once again given the designation starting with the 2022-23 school year.



