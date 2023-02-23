A sign above the entrance to Rio Rico High School proclaims it as a 2017 A+ School of Excellence – a four-year designation from the Arizona Educational Foundation that’s meant to showcase the state’s exceptional public schools.
Now, staff at RRHS will have to update the sign after the school was once again given the designation starting with the 2022-23 school year.
RRHS was one of 36 Arizona public schools – and one of seven high schools – to receive the recognition, which the foundation describes as “the highest state-level award given to a public school.” The recipients were announced on Wednesday.
In a news release from the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District, RRHS senior Celeste Cota said the distinction was a testament to “all of our hard work, a positive school environment, and how much pride our student body has.”
According to the AEF, the School of Excellence evaluative process involves reviewing a school’s teaching and learning strategies, student achievement, leadership and community integration.
Arizona public schools apply by submitting a written application, which is then reviewed by a panel of A+ school principals, teachers and district leaders. If accepted, schools participate in a final, multi-day site visit from a team of judges.
“Through the A+ School of Excellence process, we were able to showcase our core values (relationships, excellence and pride) and show that there’s more to our statement, ‘We REP!’” said Principal Hector Estrada.
“We showcased how fostering positive and authentic relationships leads to a strong school culture and climate; how focusing on excellence leads to success in and out of the classroom and how taking pride in who we are as a school leads to student and staffulty ownership.”
Estrada gave a special shout-out to the lead writers who worked on the school’s A+ application – Loree Johnson, Sabine Bachner and Daniel Rodriguez – as well as Student Senate members Cota and Kazandra Navarro “for their instrumental efforts in telling the story of why Rio Rico High School is an A+ School of Excellence.”