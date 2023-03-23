Andrea Hernandez, a senior at Rio Rico High School, gave an award-winning presentation at the 68th Annual Regional Science and Engineering Fair hosted this month by the Tucson-based organization SARSEF.
According to a news release from SARSEF, Hernandez won the Betsy Bolding Award and the Regeneron Biomedical Award for her project titled “Structural and Functional Analysis of CPS1: A Virulence Factor in Valley Fever.” Her teacher/advisor on the project was Roselyn Paragamac
The SARSEF Fair highlighted the work of 5,949 students and 1,560 projects from more than 140 schools from around Arizona. More than $100,000 in checks, scholarships, prizes and trips were given out to participating students and teachers, the organizers said.
“My participation in the SARSEF Fair helped me to realize that research effort has a true influence that goes beyond making scientific developments,” Hernandez said in a news release.
“Behind each project, students spent months planning and working diligently for the goal of improving the community by sharing their passion for science with others,” she said. “I did not understand how much I had evolved personally and professionally until I presented alongside more than a thousand other projects. I feel like a real scientist!”