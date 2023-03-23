Andrea Hernandez, a senior at Rio Rico High School, gave an award-winning presentation at the 68th Annual Regional Science and Engineering Fair hosted this month by the Tucson-based organization SARSEF.

According to a news release from SARSEF, Hernandez won the Betsy Bolding Award and the Regeneron Biomedical Award for her project titled “Structural and Functional Analysis of CPS1: A Virulence Factor in Valley Fever.” Her teacher/advisor on the project was Roselyn Paragamac



