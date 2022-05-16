Graduating seniors at Rio Rico High School received $58,500 in local scholarships and close to $2.8 million in additional scholarships from colleges and universities. They were recognized for their achievements and awarded scholarships during a ceremony on May 4.
The event began with recognition of the students whose GPA ranked in the top 5 person of the senior class. For this achievement, the Friends of the SCVUSD issued $500 to Christopher Leyva (valedictorian), Ruben Rojo (salutatorian), Raven Burns, Alicia Cabrera, Andrea Carrillo, Paula Enriquez, Sara Flores, Leah Gallo, Angela Holman, Omar Lopez, Peyton Lunderville, Danitza Mendez, Jesus Mercado, Gabriela Rodriguez, Daira Santacruz and Yesenia Tautimez.
The Tubac Rotary Club awarded $1,500 to Carrillo and $1,000 each to Ruben Encinas and Samantha Thornbloom.
Other Tubac Rotary Club awards included $2,000 to Karen Velasco, $1,500 to Nallely Maldonado, and $1,000 each to Mendez and Rodriguez. Joseph Coil won the Rio Rico/Tubac Rotary Comeback Kid Award, worth $1,000.
Alexa Monique Gonzales Scholarships went to Carrillo ($2,000) and Jade Zasueta Felix ($1,000). Rojo, Mendez and Santacruz each received scholarships for $2,500 from South32. Cabrera and Carrillo earned scholarships from The Women at Quail Creek worth $1,500 each.
The Asociacion de Maquiladoras de Nogales awarded $1,000 each to Carrillo, Coil, Flores, Rojo and Thornbloom. Carrillo and Roberto Lizarraga received $1,000 gifts from the Tubac Fire Distirct. Real Wishes Santa Cruz County Realtors issued $1,000 each to Daniel Astrain and Mendez.
The Jando Meza Rio Rico Alumni Association awarded $1,500 to Yamileth Barcelo; $1,000 each to Encinas, Rojo, Coil, Carrillo and Demetrio Tolano Chavira; and $750 each to Mia Richardson and Emmanuel Arvizu.
Fabian Campos and Gallo received gifts of $500 each from It Takes Big Heart.
Edgardo Martinez and Enriquez each received awards of $500 from Bazua Builders.
Sinclair Trust Scholarship awarded $1,000 each to Tolano Chavira and Reymundo Denogean. Isaac Garcia earned a $1,000 Santa Cruz Community Foundation Scholarship. Jesus Cordova Scholarship Foundation issued a $1,000 scholarship to Encinas.
Carrillo garnered $1,000 from the Nogales Women’s Club. The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Cruz County awarded $1,000 to Tolano Chavira. Gallo received $10,000 from Mariposa Community Health Center.
Lopez also won the Dorrance Scholarship worth a total of $100,000. The program supports students who will be the first in their family to attend college by providing scholarships to the University of Arizona, Arizona State and Northern Arizona universities.
The following students were recognized for outstanding academic achievement: alternative pathways, Nilza Mendoza; fine arts, Chenille Eriksen; English, Cabrera; science, Lopez; social studies, Carrillo; math, Leyva; PE, Enriquez; Helpful Hawk, Esmeralda Bustamante; foreign language, Nicole Grijalva; CTE, Yesena Michel; and counseling, Denogean.
The Principal’s Award went to Encinas; the Assistant Principal’s Awards went to Anthony Ruth and Nynette Perez; the S.O.A.R. Award went to Roberto Lizarraga Jr., and the Outstanding Student Athlete Award went to Gustavo Pacheco. Each received awards for $100 each from Artistry in Glass.
UA awards
Many students received scholarships from colleges and universities themselves.
The University of Arizona issued 45 scholarships.
Enriquez received the National Hispanic Scholar award worth a total of $72,000. Two students garnered the Arizona Excellence award: Flores received a total $80,000 and Francisco Santos received a total of $50,000.
Wildcat Excellence scholarships were awarded to the following: a total of $32,000 each to Rodriguez, Dania Soto, Tautimez, Leilani Bacica-Pompa, Alexia Cano, Coil and Gallo; a total of $20,000 each to Cabrera, Cyanna Daniel, Hector Delgado, Garcia, Ivonne Gonzales, Nilza Mendoza, Santacruz, Jose Valencia, Karen Velasco, Valeria Velazquez, Holman, Alexa Davila and Alejandra Fuentes. Carrillo garnered the Wildcat Distinction scholarship worth a total of $40,000, and Ana Ceballos received the Arizona Recognition scholarship worth a total of $30,000.
Wildcat Recognition scholarships were awarded to the following: $12,000 each to Natalie Alvarez, Rebeca Delarosa, Victoria Guzman Amavizca, Michel, Karla Morales, Sergio Urquidez and Russia Toledo Velarde; a total of $8,000 to Gabriel Romero-Davis, Omar Vasquez, Tolano Chavira, Fabian Campos, Domenick Lopez-Ramirez and Aislynn McIlrath; and a total of $3,000 to Angela Acosta, Denogean, Ikei Reece, Blanca Navarro, Nina Agosttini and Jonathan Crespo.
Northern Arizona University awarded 27 scholarships. Sara Flores, Garcia and Ximena Martinez garnered President’s Excellence NR scholarships worth $44,000 each. Alexia Cano, Cabrera, Coil, Gonzales, Mendoza and Tautimez received the Lumberjack scholarship worth $42,600 each.
Peyton Lunderville, Santacruz, Rebecca Delarosa, Alejandra Fuentes, Gallo, Mendez, Urquidez Valencia, and Velasco garnered the President’s Scholarship worth $32,000 each. Victoria Guzman Amavizca, Jobnicholas Villanueva and Angela Holman received the Dean’s with Distinction Year 1 scholarship worth $26,000. Burns, Alvarez, McIlrath, Marco Mora, Nicole Salazar and Omar Vasquez received the $20,000 Dean’s Scholarship.
ASU, NAU, GCU and more
Arizona State University awarded 16 scholarships to RRHS grads.
Enriquez, Rojo, Mercado and Lopez collected National Recognition Finalist scholarships worth $50,368 each.
Two students – Tautimez and Leyva – received the President’s Scholarship worth $40,000. Six students garnered the Provost Scholarship. Flores, Santacruz and Edgardo Martinez received $28,000 and Valencia, Evelyn Lopez, and Guzman Amavizca received $22,792. Sergio Urquidez, Romero-Davis, Alejandra Fuentes, and Angela Acosta garnered the Dean’s Scholarship worth a total of $20,000.
Grand Canyon University awarded eight scholarships: Enriquez achieved the Chancellor Scholarship worth $37,200; Evelyn Lopez and Delgado received the President Scholarship worth $29,200; Velsco and Aldo Higuera received the Dean’s Scholarship worth $21,200; Kiana Armenta received the Faculty Scholarship worth $17,200; and Nicole Salazar and Dulce Jimenez received the Antelope Scholarship worth $11,200.
New Mexico State University awarded 13 scholarships. Coil, Flores, Avrille Giron, Holman, and Mendez received the Hadley Honors Out-of-State scholarships worth $16,000.
The Crimson Success Out-of State scholarships worth $12,000 each were awarded to Cabrera, Gallo, Morales and Nicole Salazar. Daniel Yanez and Sergio Urquidez garnered the 1888 Leadership Out-of State scholarships worth $8,000.
The U.S. Marines presented the following awards: Gustavo Pacheco and Alexia Cano received Distinguished Athlete Awards; Isaac Garcia and Michel received Scholastic Excellence Awards; and Coil garnered the Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence.
The military also awarded G.I. Bill scholarships of $25,162. Sebastian Thysell, Juan Gonzalez, Jorge Garcia, Domenick Lopez-Ramirez and Claudia Armenta were recipients of the G.I. Bill from the Marines, and Melissa Molera was a recipient from the Navy.
Law Enforcement recognized the achievement of four students who completed the Law Enforcement Internship: Encinas, Darlene Lara and Pedro Navarro.
(News release courtesy of RRHS teacher Loree Johnson.)