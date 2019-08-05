Jared Fischer, a soon-to-be senior at Rio Rico High School, spent this sum- mer conducting biomedical research at the University of Arizona.
As one of 30 students from
around the state who participated
in the Summer Institute on Medical Ignorance (SIMI), Fischer performed research in the lab of Rajesh Khanna, a UA pharmacology researcher whose focus is pain, including non- opioid pain medication.
The SIMI program was founded in the early 1980s with the goal to teach students to ask questions, according to a UA news release.
“Presenting ignorance as a ‘fact
of life’ helps students realize it’s not something to be ashamed of,” it said. “Instead, it can inspire the accumula- tion of knowledge, ultimately leading to scienti c breakthroughs.”
SIMI is open to high school, under- graduate and medical students, and is supported by several grants from the National Institutes of Health.