The Rio Rico High School contingent at the AASC state convention included, back row, from left: Robert Gourdin, Franky Hernandez, Zeni Bretz, Bryan Clark, Damian Bustamante, Maria Armenta, Emman Verdugo, Fiona Apple Solis, Joseph Scott (advisor) and Mel Estrada (teacher chaperone). Front row: Hector Estrada (principal), Hannah Muñoz, Fernanda Peña, Tin-Tin Soto, Paulette Ledezma (student body president) and Aldo Palafox.

 Contributed photo

Rio Rico High School’s student council and principal each earned top awards from the Arizona Association of Student Councils during the AASC’s state convention in January.

The RRHS Student Council was named Outstanding Council with Distinction – the highest honor received by Arizona student councils – and Principal Hector Estrada was named the Administrator of the Year during the event hosted by Mohave High School in Bullhead City, Ariz.

RRHS Principal Hector Estrada is showered with confetti after being announced as the Administrator of the Year.


