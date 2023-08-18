Loree Johnson’s prerecorded words sounded loudly and clear on the speakers as she walked on stage last Friday among other nominees for top local educator: “To me, teaching has never been just a job. It is a mission to instill a lifelong love of learning in students.”
Minutes later, the Rio Rico High School teacher became the highlight of the night as she was named the 2023 Santa Cruz County Teacher of the Year.
“This is beyond my wildest dreams,” Johnson said after receiving the award. “It’s such an honor to be recognized as someone who has inspired students because that’s what I want to do everyday.”
Johnson, an AP English and European History teacher at RRHS, was selected from a pool of 21 nominees throughout Santa Cruz County schools.
The nominees were selected by teachers from their respective schools, and were then interviewed by a committee of five volunteers who represent different areas of the county. The committee ultimately selected this year’s top educator.
In a video produced by the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District to honor all its nominees, RRHS student Atticus Birkett thanked Johnson for her “unending support” and nurturing students’ love for literature.
“Her unending enthusiasm and optimism, in and outside of the classroom, is just so admirable and has impacted the lives of so many students,” Birkett said. “I know the impact she has left will not be forgotten by her students… Thank you, Ms. Johnson, for all you do.”
Johnson reciprocated that same gratitude for her administrators, colleagues, students and family last Friday, noting that she’s received a lot of support and encouragement to become the best educator possible.
“Right now, school is starting and I have a whole bunch of siblings coming back, and that is so rewarding,” she said. “I love being a part of those families.”
Along with the recognition, Johnson received a $4,000 check and about $6,000 worth of gifts and prizes, including a one-night stay at the Tubac Golf Resort and a Chromebook.
Meanwhile, another Santa Cruz County educator took the second-highest award of the night. Kate Peake, an English Language Arts instructor at Patagonia Elementary School, was named the runner-up for teacher of the year.
“All students deserve access to high quality education that prepares them to become active community members by addressing their academic, social and emotional growth,” Peake said in her prerecorded message playing in the speakers last Friday.
“This belief is evident in my teaching through individualized high expectations, student autonomy, community circles and a welcoming atmosphere with joyful learning.”
As part of her award, Peake received about $3,500 worth of gifts and prizes.
The awards ceremony was sponsored by the Santa Cruz County School Superintendent’s Office, Santa Cruz Community Foundation, South32 and Nogales Rotary Club.