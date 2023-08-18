Loree Johnson’s prerecorded words sounded loudly and clear on the speakers as she walked on stage last Friday among other nominees for top local educator: “To me, teaching has never been just a job. It is a mission to instill a lifelong love of learning in students.”

Minutes later, the Rio Rico High School teacher became the highlight of the night as she was named the 2023 Santa Cruz County Teacher of the Year.

Kate Peake

Kate Peake, an English Language Arts teacher at Patagonia Elementary School, is the runner-up for teacher of the year.


Tags

Load comments