The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School district will now have a voice of their own representing students statewide at the Arizona Association of Student Councils.
Joseph Scott, a first year math teacher and student council advisor at Rio Rico High School, was one of five Arizona educators elected to the AASC executive board last month.
As a board member, Scott will play a role in creating leadership training experiences, as well as encouraging students to learn more about the democratic process.
“StuCo is the heart and soul of a campus. If it is thriving and producing great programs, then students feel excited to come to school,” Scott said.
He added that he recently moved from Arkansas to Arizona, partly driven by his desire to obtain a seat on the AASC executive board, which he admired for its sustained success and testimonies of the services they were able to provide.
His vision for RRHS, he said, consists of creating programs and events that will make the school a “hub” for the community, rather than a “last stop” for local education.
“I hope to bring a new and fresh perspective of how some of our events can be tweaked to better cater our students,” he said of his goals with AASC.
(From a news release submitted by Shannon Enciso of the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.)