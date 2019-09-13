The Rio Rico High School Hawk Theatre Company is inviting the community to its upcoming fall production of “She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition.”
Set in Athens, Ohio and the imaginary land of New Landia in 1995, the 90-minute play by Qui Nguyen tells the story of high school student Agnes Evans as she deals with the death of her younger sister, Tilly. “When Agnes stumbles upon Tilly’s Dungeons and Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge,” the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District said in a news release.
The district called it a “high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres and ’90s pop culture,” and noted that it’s rated PG for adult situations, language and violence.
“She Kills Monsters” is set to be performed at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 24, 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 25, and at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.
Tickets are $5 for K-12 students and staff with ID, and $8 for others. Tickets can be purchased at the door 40 minutes before each performance, or in advance at the RRHS Bookstore.
The cast includes Elizabeth Bailey, Miren Miranda, Sergio Molina, Jesus Velasco, Briana Madril, Trinidad Beemer, Cristian Gonzalez, Atticus Birkett, Jenny Rodriguez, Jose Pablo DeLara, Tricia Benignos, Leah Muñoz, Dominique Coppola, Sergio Corella, Nicole Hernandez, Samantha Beemer and Jose Pablo DeLara.
Joseph Ellison, theater director at RRHS and director of the play, said the Hawk Theatre Company is set to present “a series of shows that are all over the genre world” in response to a request from students.
“For years now our students have done the same routine of shows that set forth this classic storyline of heroes and villains,” he said. “Sometimes, the content being either too under-toned or too tragic in nature, they haven’t explored those more modern and not-so-cookie-cutter realms of possibility.”
Roberto Robles is the assistant student director of “She Kills Monsters,” Victoria Guzman is head stage manager, Jose Valencia is technical director and Alex Felix is the student technical director.
Learn more about the Hawk Theatre Company at www.facebook.com/RRHSTheatre.
(From a news release submitted by Shannon Enciso of the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.)