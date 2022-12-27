Melinda Scanlan, a kindergarten teacher at San Cayetano Elementary School in Rio Rico, was recently given an award that recognizes teachers who promote civic responsibility, flag etiquette and patriotism in their classrooms.
Scanlan was presented with the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2066 in Nogales.
“Through her creative lessons and her genuine love for children and education, Ms. Scanlan consistently encourages good citizenship, responsible learning, and fosters student independence,” San Cayetano Principal Mimi Renteria said in a news release from the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.
Renteria noted that Scanlan’s classroom activities include leading her students in the daily Pledge of Allegiance, helping students create patriotic costumes and flags for her class’ annual Patriotic Parade, and flag etiquette.
“Ms. Scanlan also discusses what it means to be a good citizen with her students and reminds them of their role. Walking into her classroom, you might hear her remind them with statements such as, ‘Remember, we made a promise to be good citizens of our classroom, school community and the United States,’” Renteria said.
Scanlan, who has worked for SCVUSD for the past 27 years, said: “I feel it is my duty to help build respectful, responsible, and enthusiastic learners and citizens.”