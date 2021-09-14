If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
“On With The Show” is the theme of the 105th Santa Cruz County Fair, set to be held Sept. 17-19 in Sonoita after a year off due to the pandemic.
The fun begins on Friday with Kids Day from 9 a.m. to noon. Children 15 and under will get in for free during that period, and school-age kids can also enjoy a hot dog lunch at no charge.
Kids Day activities include the Barnyard Olympics, featuring a scavenger hunt, stick horse barrel races, sack races, hula hoop contests and a water balloon toss.
4-H/FFA events on Friday include a dairy cattle show (10 a.m.), dog show (3 p.m.) and swine show (6 p.m.), and events will continue throughout the weekend, culminating in a livestock sale at 1 p.m. on Sunday. 4-H members will also sponsor a dunk tank and a petting zoo.
Students from around the county will display artwork that they created around the fair’s theme, and vendors will sell their wares and foods throughout the weekend. Pioneer Hall will be filled with displays showcasing local talent in the areas of quilting, photography, floriculture, fine arts, cowboy crafts, culinary arts and more.
There’s a full slate of entertainment scheduled on the ramada stage, including a performance by students at Mexicayotl Academy at 10 a.m. on Friday, followed by a pet contest at 10:45 a.m. The Nogales High School Jazz Band is set to play at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Nightly musical entertainment includes Andy Hersey from 5-6:30 p.m. on Friday, and Clear Country with Garry Rust from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday – including dancing.
The carnival opens every day at 9 a.m.
The Sonoita Fairgounds are located just south of the crossroads of State Routes 82 and 83. Gates open daily at 9 a.m. Admission is $5 for adults, and outside of Kids Day hours, it’s $3 for children 6-12 and free for kids under 6.