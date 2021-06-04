Graduating seniors from Nogales, Rio Rico and Lourdes Catholic high schools were among the recipients of thousands of dollars of scholarship funds awarded by the Green Valley Elks Lodge 2592.
Jennifer Maldonado of Lourdes and Miguel Cantu and Sebastian Montanez of RRHS were among the students who received a $2,000 scholarship sponsored by the state Elks organization.
Nicolette Fajardo and Anabelen Vasquez-Santamaria of NHS, along with Aislynne Elias of Lourdes, each received a $1,000 scholarship from the Green Valley Lodge 2592.
The Santa Cruz County students, along with scholarship winners from Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita, were recognized at a recent banquet in their honor.
“I’m so proud of all these students” said NHS Principal Tim Colgate, who attended the ceremony. “Thanks to the Green Valley Elks for the scholarships and for hosting this luncheon. It’s a great compliment to the students.”
Judge Ray Carroll of Green Valley Justice Court and Antonio Iannarone, Exalted Ruler of Lodge 2592, congratulated the students and their parents for their academic accomplishments.
Speaking on behalf of the students Montanez expressed gratitude for the scholarships and for the “chance to get to know about the Elks and the Green Valley Lodge.”