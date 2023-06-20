Multi-colored and packed with books, the Santa Cruzer – a mobile library the size of a small school bus – awaited young readers outside Nogales Fire Station #1 on Friday morning. The literacy bus was created by the County Superintendent’s Office last year to bring reading options directly to local children.
Briana Rodriguez, a program secretary with the Superintendent’s Office, is often the one behind the wheel – she compares the experience to driving “your grandpa’s truck” – and so far, she said, the bus has drawn excitement from kids.
“It’s a lot for them to take in. It’s a lot of colors. Nobody’s ever seen this before in the whole county,” she added.
That morning, children took a break from participating in their ongoing summer camp – Future Firefighters in Training – to browse books from the literacy bus, along with an additional table of reading options supplied by the Nogales-Santa Cruz County Public Library.
Zenaida Martinez watched as her 6-year-old daughter Eva flipped through a picture book about dinosaurs.
“They love going to the library. But seeing it mobile is really cool,” Martinez said.
Maritza Lynn Higuera, who worked on the Santa Cruzer’s creation, handed out copies of her own self-published bilingual book, “If I eat all my fruits and vegetables.”
Inside the small bus, children can peer into the semi-transparent floor, lined with open books, and survey some of the reading options. The idea, inspired by a library exhibit Higuera had seen in Indianapolis earlier this year, is an attempt to draw kids in and make them curious, she told the NI.
“So they’re like ‘Oh, ok! Let me read it!’” Higuera explained. “That’s why we have some books open for them just to lay down and read.”
The Santa Cruzer is slated to make more stops at county summer programs in the coming weeks.