Multi-colored and packed with books, the Santa Cruzer – a mobile library the size of a small school bus – awaited young readers outside Nogales Fire Station #1 on Friday morning. The literacy bus was created by the County Superintendent’s Office last year to bring reading options directly to local children.

Briana Rodriguez, a program secretary with the Superintendent’s Office, is often the one behind the wheel – she compares the experience to driving “your grandpa’s truck” – and so far, she said, the bus has drawn excitement from kids.



Tags

Load comments