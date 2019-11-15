Santos Yescas has been selected as the grand marshal of the City of Nogales 2019 Christmas Light Parade, the Mayor’s Office announced this week.
“Santos Yescas has been an active member of our community and is involved in a number of projects that help improve the lives of hundreds of people,” Mayor Arturo Garino’s Office said in a news release. “Santos is an advocate for historic preservation and embodies the quality traits of diligence, responsibility and hard work.
A manager at Nogales Community Development, Yescas also serves as a literacy volunteer and donates his time to organizations including the 0S3 Movement cycling group, United Church Village, the Cultural Arts Committee and Nogales Community Food Bank.
The parade through downtown is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. This year’s theme is “We Need A Little Christmas.”