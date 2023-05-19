Mariana Montoya, a senior at Nogales High School, speaks about how being in Technolochicas at Wade Carpenter Middle School persuaded her to study computer science at the University of Arizona next year.
Dozens of girls from Santa Cruz County middle schools learned more about careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) during the Sixth Annual Technolochicas Conference earlier this month.
The May 4 event hosted students from Wade Carpenter Middle, Desert Shadows Middle, Calabasas, Coatimundi Middle and Patagonia schools. It was sponsored by the County School Superintendent’s Office.
The attendees heard presentations by Nogales native Laura Adaline Robles, as well as Angela Watt, Karen Saldana and Alejandra Cortes Salazar, who all spoke about their experiences and obstacles they faced as Latinas working in STEM careers. Mariana Montoya, a Nogales High School senior who participated in Technolochicas while attending Wade Carpenter, shared how the program inspired her to study computer science at the University of Arizona next year.
The students were also given the opportunity to operate an excavator and training simulator; build and operate a robot; and learn about core samples from employees of South32, an Australian mining company operating in Eastern Santa Cruz County.
The conference was the final event of a year-long, afterschool course offered to the students. During the school year, the middle schoolers spent two to three hours a week learning how to code and hearing about the journey of different Latina women in STEM professions.
Technolochicas is an international initiative of the National Center for Women and Information Technology and the Televisa Foundation. It’s designed to raise awareness among young Latinas and their families about opportunities and careers in technology.