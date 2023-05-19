Technolochicas

From left: Angela Watt and David Morales of South32 work with students Emma Lizarraga, Claudia Heras Gonzalez, Melanie Rogers and Damasso Gomez.

 Contributed photo

Dozens of girls from Santa Cruz County middle schools learned more about careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) during the Sixth Annual Technolochicas Conference earlier this month.

The May 4 event hosted students from Wade Carpenter Middle, Desert Shadows Middle, Calabasas, Coatimundi Middle and Patagonia schools. It was sponsored by the County School Superintendent’s Office.

Mariana Montoya, a senior at Nogales High School, speaks about how being in Technolochicas at Wade Carpenter Middle School persuaded her to study computer science at the University of Arizona next year.


