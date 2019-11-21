Loose change in the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District has added up to $3,400 worth of Thanksgiving-season gift certificates for local families.
Each year in November, SCVUSD schools participate in the Rio Rico Rotary Club’s “Coin Wars” event, in which students are asked to bring in spare change to benefit community members in need. This year’s haul was used to purchase 68 gift certificates from Garrett’s IGA Supermarket in the amount of $50 each.
In addition, Garrett’s donated another 68 gift certificates for a free turkey.
The certificates will be divided among the schools for distribution to families in Rio Rico.
As part of the effort, incentives were offered to the class or grade level that collected the most money. Those included a rock-climbing party at Mountain View Elementary School, no-uniform passes at Coatimundi Middle School, and pizza parties at Calabasas School and Rio Rico High.
Liliana Montenegro’s first-grade class won smoothies for collecting the most money at San Cayetano Elementary School, but when asked why the coin wars were important, student Noah Puig said: “It’s important to help people who need money for food.”
His classmate Zoe Hidalgo agreed and added: “It’s important to help because we are a kind school."
(News release submitted by Shannon Enciso of the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.)