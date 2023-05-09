From left: Irma Babnew from the SCTP Day Treatment Program; Lars Marshall, photographer and videographer for the We Are Artist project; SCTP Director Marina C. Galhouse; Mayor Jorge Maldonado; Hilary Felix of the Santa Fe Ranch; and Cassina Farley of the Patagonia Creative Arts Association.
Not to be outdone by other fashionistas at the event, Rorik Narkaus owns the red carpet, cheered on by spectators.
Photo by Jorge Balderrama
Alma Hilliard waves to the crowd as she strolls along the “red carpet” with her companion, Lourdes Moron.
Photo by Jorge Balderrama
Leticia Sneed, center, shows her excitement after being recognized and awarded for her part in the project. With her, from left: Cassina Farley, Hilary Felix and Ivonne Ramos.
Photo by Jorge Balderrama
Francisco Bojorquez receives his certificate of achievement.
Photo by Jorge Balderrama
Dulce Lopez calls out a “woot-woot” as Dora Vasquez helps push her confidence.
Photo by Jorge Balderrama
Gabriel Macias cowboy-ups and greets a fan.
Photo by Jorge Balderrama
Luis Francisco Rocha is dressed to the nines for the screening event. With him is Lazaro Castaneda.
Photo by Jorge Balderrama
Aida Alvarez is flanked by, from left, Cassina Farley, Hilary Felix, Reyna Amarillas during the awards presentation.
Photo by Jorge Balderrama
Irene Krouses and Hortencia Davila pose for the paparazzi.
Photo by Jorge Balderrama
Daniela Valderrain makes her grand entrance, assisted by Lorena Alvarez.
Photo by Jorge Balderrama
Staff and members of the Santa Cruz Training Programs supplied plenty of baked goods for the occasion.
Photo by Jorge Balderrama
Oasis Cinema in Nogales and the Tin Shed Theater in Patagonia recently hosted the premiere screening of the documentary film “We Are Artists,” dedicated to the Santa Cruz Training Programs.
SCTP was founded in 1968 and provides educational programs for children and adults with disabilities. The screening in SCTP’s honor in Nogales, held Friday, April 28, featured all the trimmings of a red carpet event. A second screening was held in Patagonia the following day.
“I was completely blown away by the show of support and love the community of Nogales gave for this event,” said Cassina Farley of PCAA. “We Are Artists was started as a way to bring art to more people in our community. What I didn’t anticipate was how impactful it would be to the members of the training program and their families.”
The film showcases the SCTP members as they make permanent art pieces at the Santa Fe Ranch, and includes interviews with the artists and individuals who made the project possible.
“The event was everything I hoped it would be, and more,” said Hilary Felix of the Santa Fe Ranch and coordinator of We Are Artists. “We wanted to celebrate the participants in a big way, and make it special and memorable for them. We wanted it to be their day in the spotlight. The red carpet experience and getting dressed up and the movie screening itself were created with that vision in mind.”
The screening in Nogales was followed by an awards ceremony and a reception with food and refreshments in the Oasis lobby.
“It gives people who don’t necessarily have a lot of ways to express themselves a way to show what they’re thinking and who they are,” Felix said.
“There were so many people who worked so hard on everything behind the scenes to make this day possible but the thing that made it all come together in the end was the immense community and family support” she said. “The theater was so full of love and enthusiasm that it was almost palpable.”
The SCTP artists attend animal-assisted therapy sessions and other projects at the Santa Fe Ranch, located east of Nogales off the Patagonia Highway.
(Coppola is the son of the founder of SCTP, as well as brother of both an SCTP member and the organization’s current director.)