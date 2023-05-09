Oasis Cinema in Nogales and the Tin Shed Theater in Patagonia recently hosted the premiere screening of the documentary film “We Are Artists,” dedicated to the Santa Cruz Training Programs.

SCTP was founded in 1968 and provides educational programs for children and adults with disabilities. The screening in SCTP’s honor in Nogales, held Friday, April 28, featured all the trimmings of a red carpet event. A second screening was held in Patagonia the following day.



